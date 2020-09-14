Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel's party, Greens win in local vote in key German state

Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party easily defended its position as the strongest force in Germany's most populous region in municipal elections, a result that may boost the state governor's position as he vies to succeed the country's longtime leader.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:15 IST
Merkel's party, Greens win in local vote in key German state
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party easily defended its position as the strongest force in Germany's most populous region in municipal elections, a result that may boost the state government's position as he vies to succeed the country's longtime leader. The environmentalist Greens made big gains in Sunday's elections for mayors and councils in North Rhine-Westphalia state, nearly doubling their share of the vote and reflecting their strong showing in national polls. But the Social Democrats — long Germany's main center-left party, for whom the western region is a traditional stronghold — saw painful losses.

Merkel's Christian Democratic Union won 34.3 percent of the vote, a little below its score of 37.5 percent six years ago, official results showed early Monday. The Greens climbed to 20 percent from 11.8 percent and the Social Democrats — who lost the state government to Merkel's CDU in 2017 — dropped to 24.3 percent from 31.3 percent for their worst showing yet in municipal elections in the region. State governor Armin Laschet asserted that his party's showing was a vindication of the "path of moderation in the pandemic" that he has taken. Laschet, a leading early advocate of relaxing coronavirus restrictions, has faced criticism for a pandemic response that hasn't always appeared sure-footed, while many others in his party's ranks took a more cautious approach.

Merkel says she won't seek a fifth term. Laschet is one of three major contenders for the leadership of her party and to run for chancellor in a national election next year. The CDU is due to choose its new leader in December; Laschet's main rivals also come from North Rhine-Westphalia but don't have positions in any government. The Social Democrats, Merkel's junior partners in the German national government, got no bounce from their recent anointment of Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz as their candidate for chancellor. Their leaders pronounced the results a disappointment but downplayed their significance.

Along with the surging Greens, two new groupings with strong positions on climate change — called Volt and the Climate List — managed to enter several municipal assemblies. The far-right Alternative for Germany took 5 percent of the vote across the region.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UP farmers headed to Delhi to protest against 3 recent farm ordinances stopped at border

A group of Uttar Pradesh farmers marching to the national capital to protest against the three recently cleared central farm ordinances were stopped at the Delhi-UP border, police saidA senior police officer said the farmers, affiliated to ...

FilMe Introduces QR Code-Based Technology to Watch Films

Innovations are an eclectic mix of new technology, an old problem, and a big idea. The ubiquitous QR code used for making payments can now be used for watching films. The revolutionary innovative technology has been introduced by an entert...

Banks' NPAs in large industry, services fall 31 pc in over two years to Rs 4.36 lakh cr

Banks non-performing assets in large industry and services declined 31 per cent in over two years to about Rs 4.36 lakh crore in June this year, Parliament was informed on Monday. On whether the non-performing assets NPAs of big industries ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 14

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020