JD-U MP Harivansh re-elected Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

Janta Dal-United leader and NDA candidate Harivansh was on Monday re-elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties fielded Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:48 IST
Janata Dal (United) MP Harivansh. Image Credit: ANI

Janta Dal-United leader and NDA candidate Harivansh was on Monday re-elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties fielded Manoj Kumar Jha of RJD. BJP leader JP Nadda moved a motion for electing Harivansh as Deputy Chairman of the upper House. It was seconded by union minister Thawarchand Gehlot.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad moved a motion to elect RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha as Deputy Chairman. The motion was seconded by Congress leader Anand Sharma. The election took place by a voice vote on the first day of monsoon session convened amid restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Harivansh has become Dy Chairman of the upper House for the second time. He was first elected to the post on August 8, 2018. His term as Rajya Sabha member ended in April 2020 and he has been re-elected to the upper House. Sixty-four-year-old JD-U leader is a post-graduate in economics. He earlier served as Chief Editor of Prabhat Khabar.

The strength of the BJP-led NDA close to the majority in the upper House.

