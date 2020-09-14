Mnuchin says he will continue to work on COVID-19 deal -CNBC

Mnuchin says he will continue to work on COVID-19 deal -CNBCReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:07 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there still could be a deal with Congress for more federal coronavirus, aid and that he looked forward to a bipartisan proposal from lawmakers expected later on Monday.
"I will continue to work on this. I've told the speaker I'm available anytime to negotiate, no conditions," he told CNBC in an interview, referring to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
