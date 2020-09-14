Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre committed to promoting world-class sports infrastructure in Ladakh: Rijiju

He said ice hockey, which is very popular in the region, would soon be recognised by the National Sports Federation and separate funds will be allocated to promote the game to an international standard. "Ladakh has the potential to become the sporting powerhouse of India and the Union government is committed to promoting world-class sports infrastructure in the UT,” Rijiju said after laying the foundation stone of the synthetic track and astroturf for football in the open stadium near Spituk and a gymnasium hall in the presence of Lt Governor R K Mathur.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:30 IST
Centre committed to promoting world-class sports infrastructure in Ladakh: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday laid the foundation stone of a synthetic track for football at a stadium here, asserting that the Centre is committed to promoting world-class sports infrastructure in Ladakh. He said ice hockey, which is very popular in the region, would soon be recognised by the National Sports Federation and separate funds will be allocated to promote the game to an international standard.

"Ladakh has the potential to become the sporting powerhouse of India and the Union government is committed to promoting world-class sports infrastructure in the UT,” Rijiju said after laying the foundation stone of the synthetic track and astroturf for football in the open stadium near Spituk and a gymnasium hall in the presence of Lt Governor R K Mathur. Senior BJP leader and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Gyal P Wangyal, and senior civil and police officers also attended the event.

The Union minister for Youth Affairs and Sports expressed happiness over the fulfilment of his commitment and congratulated the people of Ladakh for the sports facilities being made available to them. He appreciated the teamwork exhibited by the Union territory administration, Hill Council, local administration and the people of Ladakh in getting these facilities with a targeted implementing time of eight to nine months.

"The talented youth in different sports can be selected for training at the national level," he said, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in giving a new identity to Ladakh. He also spoke about the prime minister's Fit India Movement and stressed on the need to raise awareness in the society for fitness and develop a sports culture with interstate sports exchange programmes.

The Lt Governor thanked Rijiju for keeping his commitment and fulfilling the requests. "These sports facilities will be of great benefit to society,” Mathur said and stressed on making it operational at the earliest.

He said under Special Development Package with assistance from the Sports ministry, Ice Hockey facilities with mini stadiums will be provided at district, sub-division and block-level in Ladakh. He urged the Union minister to earmark a calendar for high altitude training to national sportspersons in Ladakh that would inter alia help the Ladakhi sportspersons to improve their sporting standards.

The minister also presented sports kits under Khelo India to the sportspersons on the occasion..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Afreximbank and ITFC partner with ARSO to launch Arab-Africa Trade Bridges Program

The African Export-Import Bank Afreximbank and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC, have partnered with the African Organisation for Standardisation ARSO, to launch a new Arab-Africa Trade Bridges Program AATB initiativ...

Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh tests positive for coronavirus

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has contracted coronavirus and undergoing treatment at the Lucknows SGPGI hospital, his grandson and state minister Sandeep Singh said on Monday. The UP Technical and Medical Education dis...

Man dies in road accident in Gautam Buddh Nagar

A 21-year-old man died in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida after an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed into his motorcycle while he was returning home from work, police said on Monday. Rohit, who worked in a private firm, was riding the moto...

SFI members hold protest against NEP 2020 outside Himachal Assembly

Members of Students Federation of India SFI held a protest on Monday in Shimla against both Central and state government accusing them of forcing the National Education Policy NEP on the institutions and students amid Covid-19 pandemic. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020