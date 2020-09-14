Centre committed to promoting world-class sports infrastructure in Ladakh: Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday laid the foundation stone of a synthetic track for football at a stadium here, asserting that the Centre is committed to promoting world-class sports infrastructure in Ladakh. He said ice hockey, which is very popular in the region, would soon be recognised by the National Sports Federation and separate funds will be allocated to promote the game to an international standard.

"Ladakh has the potential to become the sporting powerhouse of India and the Union government is committed to promoting world-class sports infrastructure in the UT,” Rijiju said after laying the foundation stone of the synthetic track and astroturf for football in the open stadium near Spituk and a gymnasium hall in the presence of Lt Governor R K Mathur. Senior BJP leader and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Gyal P Wangyal, and senior civil and police officers also attended the event.

The Union minister for Youth Affairs and Sports expressed happiness over the fulfilment of his commitment and congratulated the people of Ladakh for the sports facilities being made available to them. He appreciated the teamwork exhibited by the Union territory administration, Hill Council, local administration and the people of Ladakh in getting these facilities with a targeted implementing time of eight to nine months.

"The talented youth in different sports can be selected for training at the national level," he said, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in giving a new identity to Ladakh. He also spoke about the prime minister's Fit India Movement and stressed on the need to raise awareness in the society for fitness and develop a sports culture with interstate sports exchange programmes.

The Lt Governor thanked Rijiju for keeping his commitment and fulfilling the requests. "These sports facilities will be of great benefit to society,” Mathur said and stressed on making it operational at the earliest.

He said under Special Development Package with assistance from the Sports ministry, Ice Hockey facilities with mini stadiums will be provided at district, sub-division and block-level in Ladakh. He urged the Union minister to earmark a calendar for high altitude training to national sportspersons in Ladakh that would inter alia help the Ladakhi sportspersons to improve their sporting standards.

The minister also presented sports kits under Khelo India to the sportspersons on the occasion..