Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK, Cong have no moral right to talk about NEET: TN Health Minister

Both the DMK and Congress have no moral right or qualification to talk about the national level screening exam, he said. Accusing the two parties of ensuring NEET in December 2010 when the UPA was in power at the Centre, Vijaya Baskar said the DMK was "confusing and distracting" the people and students on the issue now.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 21:56 IST
DMK, Cong have no moral right to talk about NEET: TN Health Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu health minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar on Monday slammed opposition DMK and Congress over their criticism of the state government on the NEET issue, saying the seeds for the qualifying test were "sowed" when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power. Both the DMK and Congress have no moral right or qualification to talk about the national level screening exam, he said.

Accusing the two parties of ensuring NEET in December 2010 when the UPA was in power at the Centre, Vijaya Baskar said the DMK was "confusing and distracting" the people and students on the issue now. "They are responsible for NEET. They sowed the seeds for the national level screening test and issued a notification on December 27, 2010. Now they are feigning as if they are concerned about the students," he said referring to the opposition's demand for banning NEET in the interest of Tamil Nadu students.

DMK was a key constituent in the Congress-led UPA I and II, before walking out of the alliance in 2013, citing the Sri Lankan Tamils issue. Speaking to reporters after launching a drive to distribute deworming pills to over 2.2 crore children across Tamil Nadu here, he said his party leader and late chief minister J Jayalalithaa had opposed NEET since it was introduced, and had even approached the court against it.

"There is a history behind it and the AIADMK government continues to maintain a consistent stand on the issue till now," the minister said. People would not accept whatever the DMK claimed now, as they are aware of the truth. Everyone knew that the exam was held on Sunday as per the order of the apex court, Vijaya Baskar, who had last month written to Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, seeking the cancellation of NEET exam, said.

DMK and other opposition parties have been training their guns against the BJP-led Centre and the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu over the NEET issue for long and have stepped up their attack following the alleged suicide of four medical aspirants in the state last week.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Several SCR HQ employees test positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad, Sep 14 PTI The coronavirus infection has hit the headquarters of South Central Railway SCR here with several employees testing positive for the virus and intensive disinfection has been taken up in the building, an senior officia...

Rajnath likely to make statement in Parliament on Sino-India issue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday on the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The statement would assume significance in the backdrop of d...

Man receives bullet injury in road-rage fallout

A man was shot at and injured by a youth in a road-rage fallout involving the formers brother here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday late night in Hudco Colony area, minutes after Palas Patil 27, who was...

Swadeshi Jagran Manch writes to PM requesting halt to field trials of genetically modified brinjal

After the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change allowed the field trials for Bt brinjal, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS affiliate, Swadeshi Jagran Manch SJM on Monday, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020