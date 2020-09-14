Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's ruling party loses majority in Siberian council targeted by stricken Navalny

Supporters of the opposition politician, who is being treated in Berlin after a suspected poisoning by a nerve agent, made rare gains in Siberia, winning seats in the cities of Tomsk and Novosibirsk along with other opposition groups. But pro-Kremlin politicians backed by President Vladimir Putin won, or were heading for landslide wins, to serve as the governors of more than a dozen regions including Komi, Tatarstan and Kamchatka, results showed.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:42 IST
Russia's ruling party loses majority in Siberian council targeted by stricken Navalny
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

The ruling United Russia party secured landslide wins at weekend regional elections but suffered setbacks in votes for two Siberian city councils contested by supporters of stricken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, results showed on Monday. Supporters of the opposition politician, who is being treated in Berlin after a suspected poisoning by a nerve agent, made rare gains in Siberia, winning seats in the cities of Tomsk and Novosibirsk along with other opposition groups.

But pro-Kremlin politicians backed by President Vladimir Putin won, or were heading for landslide wins, to serve as the governors of more than a dozen regions including Komi, Tatarstan and Kamchatka, results showed. They confirmed the overall dominance of United Russia, which supports Putin, but showed a perceptible uptick in opposition support in parts of Siberia where Navalny had focused his attention before the suspected poisoning on Aug. 20.

Germany said on Monday that laboratories in three countries had now confirmed the use of the Novichok nerve agent, and renewed its demand for an explanation from Russia. Moscow has called the accusation groundless and said it has seen no evidence. "These elections were a test for the regime, a test of their ability to control electoral processes, and they managed to pass that test fairly convincingly," said Tatyana Stanovaya, a political analyst.

"Navalny is banned from having a party...his supporters are not allowed to compete for the regional parliaments, of course they're not registered for governor elections, so that only leaves local (city level) politics," she said. Navalny had promoted a tactical voting strategy to challenge United Russia and disrupt a political system in which outspoken Kremlin critics are often barred from competing.

As he has lain in hospital for several weeks, his allies have pressed ahead with the strategy, naming more than 1,000 politicians they thought were well placed to beat ruling party candidates and urging Russians to vote for them. In Tomsk, a vibrant student town that was Navalny's last campaign stop, at least 16 of those candidates won. United Russia secured no more than 11 out of 37 seats in the city council, partial results showed.

"People are sick of the authorities. You can't sit on the throne for 20 years, grab, steal endlessly, do all of this and go unpunished," said Ksenia Fadeyeva, one of two Navalny allies to win a council seat in Tomsk. Navalny supporter Andrei Fateev, 32, also won a seat in Tomsk. Sergei Boyko, another ally of Navalny, won a seat on the council in Novosibirsk.

"They tell us Navalny has 2% support and it's all hipsters inside the (Moscow) garden ring road, but these people got a majority of votes in normal suburbs of normal Russian cities," Leonid Volkov, a close ally of Navalny, told Reuters. In Novosibirsk, United Russia was heading for 22 out of 50 seats in the assembly, the Interfax news agency cited results as saying. It had held 33 seats.

But Dmitry Asantsev, a United Russia official, said three independents had joined the party's faction in Novosibirsk giving it a slender majority there, the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper reported. Elsewhere, United Russia looked to have maintained its grip on power and was on course to retain majorities in an array of regional legislative assemblies. Local elections took place in nearly all of Russia's regions.

The independent Golos election watchdog said it had received more than 1,000 complaints alleging violations at polling stations and that monitors had faced restrictions in their work.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-'He changed the way we live': British designer Terence Conran dies at 88

Terence Conran, a renowned designer and restaurateur credited with modernising British retail and decor, has died aged 88, his family said on Saturday. Conran made his name in the 1960s with the Habitat home-furnishing store, known for its ...

Two arrested in actress Sravani suicide case in Hyderabad

Telangana police on Monday arrested two accused allegedly involved in connection with the suicide of Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani at her residence in Hyderabad on September 8. The accused have been identified as Devraj Reddy a...

Boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee imprisoned the mans 12-year-old son in a darkened room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said. ...

Over 16.9 lakh school heads and teachers trained under NISHTHA in 2019-20: Education Ministry

Education Ministry on Monday said that as many as 23,137 Key Resource Persons KRPs and State Resource Persons SRPs and 16,99,931 school heads and teachers have been trained under NISTHA in 2019-20. Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020