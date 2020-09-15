Left Menu
TAKE A LOOK-Yoshihide Suga set to be Japan prime minister, succeeding Abe

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-09-2020 04:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 04:05 IST
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was chosen head of Japan's ruling party on Monday and was poised to be named prime minister on Wednesday, succeeding Shinzo Abe, the nation's longest-serving leader, for whom Suga has long been a loyal aide. Following are key Reuters stories on Suga's rise to the top job, who he is, the challenges he faces and how he hopes to steer the world's third-biggest economy:

TOP STORIES > Japan's Suga wins party leadership race, headed for premiership > Japan's Suga says wants to continue Abe policies > Ageing and empty: Japan next premier’s hometown highlights challenges ahead > Japan's next prime minister as a boy: good in sports, "stiff" as actor > Japan's Suga says no limit to bonds government can issue > Hip hop hooray for Japan's next PM with hometown T-shirt shout-out ANALYSIS > INSIGHT-How Abe's right-hand man made his play for Japan's top job > ANALYSIS-Suga as Japan's next premier may be tough partner for BOJ

FACTBOXES/EXPLAINERS > FACTBOX-Japan next premier's hometown: demographic challenges by the numbers > FACTBOX-Continuity and reforms: Key policies of Japan PM hopeful Suga > FACTBOX-Who are Japan PM frontrunner Suga's advisers and supporters? > EXPLAINER-Whoever takes over, next Japan PM faces daunting challenges OPINION > BREAKINGVIEWS-Ex-BOJ's Shirai: Freeing Abenomics from Abe > BREAKINGVIEWS-Abenomics will live on in a post-Abe Japan

(Compiled by William Mallard, Raju Gopalakrishnan)

