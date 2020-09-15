Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Navy man assault case: Six Shiv Sena workers rearrested

The Indian Penal Code Section 452 (house trespass after preparation of hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), which is non-bailable, was added in the case registered against them, he said. Earlier, the six persons were arrested last week after local BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar posted a video on Twitter of the assault on former Navy man Madan Sharma (62), but they were granted bail on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:52 IST
Ex-Navy man assault case: Six Shiv Sena workers rearrested

Six Shiv Sena workers, who were granted bail last week in a case of alleged assault on a former Navy man, were re-arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, a police official said. The Indian Penal Code Section 452 (house trespass after preparation of hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), which is non-bailable, was added in the case registered against them, he said.

Earlier, the six persons were arrested last week after local BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar posted a video on Twitter of the assault on former Navy man Madan Sharma (62), but they were granted bail on Saturday. The accused were then booked under IPC Section 325 for causing grievous hurt, which is a bailable offence.

Later, Leader of opposition in the state Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, Bhatkhalkar and the victim's family members demanded that the accused be booked under IPC Sections sections 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and means), 452 and 450 (house-trespassing), which are non- bailable. On the basis of CCTV footage and the complainant's statement, the Samta Nagar police invoked IPC Section 452 against the six accused and re-arrested them around 2 am on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

Sharma was attacked last Friday for allegedly forwarding a cartoon mocking Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on social media. After the attack, Sharma had demanded that the chief minister apologise to him and the country. He had also said Thackeray should quit his post if he was unable to uphold law and order in the state.

The Shiv Sena heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also comprises the NCP and Congress..

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

EEFC arrest 2 lecturers of Kwara State College of Health Technology over internet fraud

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EEFC in Ilorin has arrested two lecturers of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa, Abdulahi Opashola, and Adebisi Ademola, and 28 others over alleged involvement in internet fraud, acco...

Priyanka slams UP govt over reports on proposed 5-year contract for state employees

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over reports that it is mulling a five-year contractual service for state employees of group B and C, alleging that it is increasing the pain of the yo...

London judges rule some insurers were wrong to reject businesses' COVID claims

London judges have ruled that some of the worlds biggest insurers were wrong to reject thousands of claims from small firms battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Britains Financial Conduct Authority FCA said on Tuesday. The FCA, which brought ...

Struggling amid COVID, homeless elderly man uses pamphlet urging people to buy handkerchief

Kanshi Ram Sharma lost the roof over his head during an anti-encroachment drive eight years ago. He now lives in a temple near Khan Market here and earns his living by selling handkerchiefs and cotton towels. A pamphlet tied to his waist re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020