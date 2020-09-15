Left Menu
Sajjad Haider elected as president of Kashmir Editors Guild

Masood Hussain has been appointed as its Secretary-General, Shafat Kira and Manzoor Anjum as its vice presidents and Haji Mohammad Hayat as its new Treasurer. The elections were conducted after a gap of more than two years as the previous body had completed its term in office.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-09-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 21:09 IST
Editor of Kashmir Observer Sajjad Haider was on Tuesday elected as the president of Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) for a two-year period. Masood Hussain has been appointed as its Secretary-General, Shafat Kira and Manzoor Anjum as its vice presidents and Haji Mohammad Hayat as its new Treasurer.

The elections were conducted after a gap of more than two years as the previous body had completed its term in office. The polls were held after due nominations were filed with all its members participating in the election exercise.

