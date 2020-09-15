Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress to challenge Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act in court: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the state Congress will challenge the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 in the court of law. He described the legislation “a direct and deliberate assault” by the Centre on the farmers' interests. Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move aimed at transforming the farm sector and raising farmers' income.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:18 IST
Congress to challenge Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act in court: Amarinder
Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said the state Congress will challenge the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 in the court of law. He described the legislation "a direct and deliberate assault" by the Centre on the farmers' interests.

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move aimed at transforming the farm sector and raising farmers' income. Riding roughshod over the farmers' concerns, the central government, of which the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is a constituent, has imposed a central law on a state subject, thus "eroding" the federal structure of the country, said the CM. "We will challenge it in court," he said in a statement here.

Asserting that he will not allow the farmers' interests to be compromised in this "shameless manner", Singh said the enactment of the legislation is a step towards the "abolition" of the MSP (minimum support price) regime. "It is a conspiracy on the part of the BJP-led NDA government to destroy Punjab and its farmers," he alleged and declared that the Congress will fight this "attack" on the state's interests tooth and nail. "The legislation talks of encouraging competition among farmers. Do they really expect poor farmers, who are only competing with themselves for survival every day, to rival big corporates for protecting their interests?" asked the CM. Noting that the enactment, along with the other two farm ordinances that the Centre has already tabled in the Lok Sabha, was in line with the recommendations of the Shanta Kumar committee, Singh said.

The same committee had also suggested dismantling of the MSP regime. It is evident that the NDA government is now moving towards the "elimination" of the MSP system, he alleged. The CM also took on Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal, accusing him of failing to protect the interests of Punjab's farmers.

Sukhbir and his SAD were clearly a party to the "treachery" of the Union government, which has paved the way for "taking away" the rights of the farmers, he alleged. "Will you quit the ruling coalition at the Centre?" the CM asked Sukhbir.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

EU calls for U.N. monitoring of Belarus rights abuses - document

The European Union is calling for close monitoring of the human rights situation in Belarus by the U.N. human rights chief, adding to pressure on Minsk following what it calls a fraudulent election, a draft document showed on Tuesday.The re...

The Grand Tour Season 5 renewal, James May talks on series’ future

The Grand Tour Season 5 doesnt have an official release date, but that cant restrict fans from predicting what they can see in it. However, fans are still waiting for the continuation of Season 4.Although The Grand Tour Season 4 began in 20...

Chinese diplomat 'likes' X-rated video on Twitter

The Twitter account of Chinese Ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiamong, recently liked an X-rated video, creating storm on social media with many users of the microblogging site wondering if it was an accident or whether his account had been hac...

Lisa Kudrow addresses rumours about Ellen DeGeneres hosting 'Friends' reunion

American actor Lisa Kudrow recently discussed the upcoming highly anticipated HBO Max reunion and shared that as far as she knows there isnt a host yet for the Friends reunion special. According to People Magazine, the 57-year-old actor, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020