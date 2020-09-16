Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 Bills on agriculture will increase price of farmers produce, investment in the sector: Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the three Bills on agriculture before the Parliament will increase the price of farmers produce and investment in the agriculture sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:12 IST
3 Bills on agriculture will increase price of farmers produce, investment in the sector: Nadda
BJP President JP Nadda speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the three Bills on agriculture before the Parliament will increase the price of farmers produce and investment in the agriculture sector. Speaking at a press conference, Nadda said, "To increase the farmers produce, make value edition and investments in the agriculture sector three Bills come for farmers in the Parliament. One is passed in Lok Sabha yesterday after discussions--Essential commodities Act. The others are Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Act. The third is the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance."

"All these Bills which are being discussed in Parliament, are very far-sighted and with that vision, we are in the process of passing the Bills as Act in Parliament," he said. "They will increase the price of farmers produce. Also, they will be helpful and important in increasing investment in the agriculture sector," Nadda added.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had said that he will challenge the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act in court and termed the legislation as a conspiracy by the Centre to destroy Punjab and its farmers. "Will challenge Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act in court, says CM Captain Amarinder Singh, terms it a conspiracy by BJP led NDA, of which Akali Dal is part, to destroy Punjab & its farmers. Takes on Sukhbir for completely failing the state's farmers to promote Akali interests," according to a tweet from Punjab Chief Minister's Office. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Tea Time to open 2,000 outlets in another 18 months

Desi Tea Time Private Ltd DTT, a desi tea franchise chain, plans to increase its shops to 2,000 in another 18 months, its managing director S Uday said on Wednesday. It has 700-plus franchises across the nation.Considering the increasing de...

World shares mixed, US futures gain ahead of Fed statement

World markets were mixed ahead of the Federal Reserves policy announcement on Wednesday while US futures edged higher. Benchmarks rose modestly in Frankfurt and Tokyo but slipped in London and Hong Kong.Investors are awaiting the outcome of...

UK minister declines to say whether Britain would abide by arbitration panel rulings

Britains Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis declined to say on Wednesday whether Britain would abide by any decision made by an arbitration panel if such a body got involved in a dispute with the European Union over the divorce agreeme...

8 Khelo India State Centre of Excellence to get financial support of Rs 95.19 cr in 4 years

Sports Ministry has identified sports facilities in 8 states to be upgraded to Khelo India State Centre of Excellence. The identified facilities, to be upgraded with an effort to identify and groom Olympic level talent, will be upgraded at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020