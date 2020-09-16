3 Bills on agriculture will increase price of farmers produce, investment in the sector: Nadda

BJP President JP Nadda on Wednesday said that the three Bills on agriculture before the Parliament will increase the price of farmers produce and investment in the agriculture sector. Speaking at a press conference, Nadda said, "To increase the farmers produce, make value edition and investments in the agriculture sector three Bills come for farmers in the Parliament. One is passed in Lok Sabha yesterday after discussions--Essential commodities Act. The others are Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Act. The third is the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance."

"All these Bills which are being discussed in Parliament, are very far-sighted and with that vision, we are in the process of passing the Bills as Act in Parliament," he said. "They will increase the price of farmers produce. Also, they will be helpful and important in increasing investment in the agriculture sector," Nadda added.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had said that he will challenge the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act in court and termed the legislation as a conspiracy by the Centre to destroy Punjab and its farmers. "Will challenge Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act in court, says CM Captain Amarinder Singh, terms it a conspiracy by BJP led NDA, of which Akali Dal is part, to destroy Punjab & its farmers. Takes on Sukhbir for completely failing the state's farmers to promote Akali interests," according to a tweet from Punjab Chief Minister's Office. (ANI)