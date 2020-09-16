Left Menu
Development News Edition

French plan is last chance to save Lebanon, says leading politician

Former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, a Sunni whose support was critical to Adib's nomination, said no sect had the exclusive right to the Finance Ministry or other portfolios. In a tweet, Hariri said rejecting the idea of switching control of ministries was frustrating "the last chance to save Lebanon and the Lebanese", referring to the French initiative.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:52 IST
French plan is last chance to save Lebanon, says leading politician
File Photo Image Credit: kremlin.ru

A French initiative is the last chance to save Lebanon from its deep crisis but some people do not seem to understand this, Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt said, echoing a warning from Paris that the country risks disappearing without reform. Lebanon is in the throes of a crippling economic and financial meltdown posing the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war. The crisis was compounded by a devastating Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4.

France has been leaning on fractious Lebanese politicians to set up a new government to start reforming the corruption-ridden state, but a Sept. 15 deadline they had agreed with Paris for establishing the new cabinet has already been missed. "It appears that some did not understand or did not want to understand that the French initiative is the last opportunity to save Lebanon and to prevent its disappearance, as the (French) foreign minister said clearly," Jumblatt, the main leader in Lebanon's Druze community, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said last month that Lebanon risked disappearing without critical reforms. Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib has been seeking to form a cabinet to enact reforms set out in a French roadmap. Sources say he has been trying to switch control of ministries, many of which have been held by the same factions for years.

But major Shi'ite Muslim and Christian players in the sectarian power-sharing system have complained that Adib, a Sunni Muslim, has not been consulting them. The most significant objections have come from Shi'ite Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, an ally of the Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah. He has insisted on naming the finance minister, a post he has decided on since 2014.

Hezbollah, a heavily armed group backed by Iran, supports his position, telling President Michel Aoun on Tuesday that Shi'ite ministers must be approved by Shi'ite parties and the finance minister should be a Shi'ite, sources say. Former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, a Sunni whose support was critical to Adib's nomination, said no sect had the exclusive right to the Finance Ministry or other portfolios.

In a tweet, Hariri said rejecting the idea of switching control of ministries was frustrating "the last chance to save Lebanon and the Lebanese", referring to the French initiative. Simon Abi Ramia, a lawmaker in the Christian Free Patriotic Movement, said on Twitter Lebanon faced a critical 24 hours in which either the "logic of reason" would win and a government would emerge or Adib would step down. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Edmund Blair)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Port Blair airport to have a new terminal building by mid-2021: AAI

The Airports Authority of India AAI said on Wednesday it is constructing a new integrated terminal building at the Port Blair airport and it will be ready by mid-2021. The airport currently handles around 18 lakh passengers annually, said t...

Krishnakumar Natarajan, family sell 42 lakh Mindtree shares

Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 42 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.29 per cent. The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and ...

China's Communist Party demands private sector's loyalty as external risks rise

Chinas ruling Communist Party is demanding a show of greater loyalty from the sprawling private sector as the worlds second-largest economy grapples with growing external risks, from open U.S. hostility to the coronavirus pandemic.In recent...

U'khand police launches another search for Kedarnath tragedy victims

The Uttarakhand police dispatched 10 teams to Kedarnath on Wednesday in search of the thousands of people who went missing after the devastating deluge of June, 2013. The teams will conduct their search for 10 days in different directions a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020