PM Modi congratulates Yoshihide Suga on appointment as Japan PM
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Heartiest congratulations to Excellency Yoshihide Suga on the appointment as Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to jointly taking our Special Strategic and Global Partnership to new heights."Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:31 IST
Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Excellency Yoshihide Suga on the appointment as Prime Minister of Japan.
(With Inputs from PIB)
