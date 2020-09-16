TMC member raises issue of 'heartless' reporting over Sushant case, seeks govt guidelines

Trinamool Congress member Pratima Mondal on Wednesday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of "heartless" reporting over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and sought government guidelines for the media to report on suicide cases. Raising the matter in the Zero Hour, she said many countries have their own rules for the media for covering suicide cases or they follow WHO guidelines.

The Union government should also come out with a national suicide helpline number, she said. As Lok Sabha proceedings began in the afternoon, Speaker Om Birla asked the parliamentary affairs minister to ensure that ministers be present in the House when papers listed against their names are tabled.

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh was not present in Lok Sabha when the Speaker called his name. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey spoke about "constitutional crisis" in Jharkhand, accusing the state government of persisting with an acting DGP despite the UPSC and Union home ministry speaking against it.

The Centre should impose the President's Rule in the state if the Jharkhand government does not act as per the advice of the UPSC and home ministry, he said. He alleged that heinous crimes have been increasing in the state.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee hit out at the West Bengal government over riots. Amar Singh of the Congress raised the issue of farmers' protests against three proposed laws related to the agriculture sector, which have been tabled in Parliament by the Centre.

The government should listen to the farmers, he said. BJP member Tejasvi Surya targeted the Left government in Kerala, saying protestors have been subjected to "brutal" police action.

The government in the state has used every public tragedy for its "enrichment", he said, and also alleged a link between the chief minister and the gold smuggling case there..