France regrets that Lebanese govt not yet formed but says there is still time
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:51 IST
France said on Wednesday it regretted the fact that Lebanese politicians had failed to form a government two weeks after French President Emmanuel Macron set a Sept. 15 deadline, but that it was still not too late, a presidency official said on Wednesday.
"France regrets that Lebanese political leaders have not managed to keep the commitments made to President Macron on Sept. 1, 2020, according to the announced timeframe," the official told Reuters.
"It is not yet too late: everyone must assume their responsibilities and finally act in the sole interest of Lebanon by allowing Moustapha Adib to form a government that is up to the seriousness of the situation."
