New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.45 pm. . LGD15 UP-COURT-LD Babri demolition case verdict on Sept 30; accused Advani, Joshi, others to be present in court Lucknow: A special court here will deliver judgment on September 30 in the Babri Masjid demolition case, ruling whether BJP veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were involved in razing the mosque in 1992. .

DES12 UP-MUGHAL-MUSEUM Upcoming 'Mughal museum' in Agra will house artefacts from Braj region as well: Official Lucknow: An upcoming "Mughal museum" in Agra which has been renamed after Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji will house artefacts from Braj region of Uttar Pradesh as well, a senior government official said on Wednesday. . DEL67 UP-KALYAN SINGH Kalyan Singh discharged from hospital on family’s request Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who had been undergoing treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here after testing positive for coronavirus infection, was discharged on Wednesday on his family's request. .

DES23 UP-YOUTH-VIDEO UP: Youth caught with girl, made to walk village lanes with blackened face Bareilly (UP): A village panchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly allegedly made a youth walk with a blackened face and a garland of slippers around his neck after he was caught with a girl belonging to a different caste. . DES39 UP-TRADER AUDIOS UP: Audio clips over bribery demand by suspended Mahoba SP appear on social media Mahoba (UP): Five audio clips with conversations on bribes being allegedly demanded from stone traders by suspended Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar have surfaced on social media. .

DES4 RJ-BOAT CAPSIZE 10-12 people missing as boat capsizes in Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota Kota: Nearly 12 people are missing after a boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in Bundi district of Rajasthan capsized in the Chambal river here on Wednesday morning, police said. . DES10 RJ-VIRUS-DEATHS Rajasthan reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, toll 1271 now Jaipur: Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded seven more coronavirus fatalities, taking the overall toll in the state to 1,271, according to a health department bulletin. .

DES20 PB-MEMORANDUM Enactment of farm bills will lead to 'unrest' in Punjab: Amarinder Chandigarh:Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the enactment of farm sector bills now before Parliament would lead to "resentment and unrest" in the border state, which is already at the receiving end of Pakistan's concerted efforts to foment trouble. . DES27 PB-FARMERS-CASES Stir over farm bills: Will withdraw cases against farmers, says Punjab CM Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said cases lodged against farmers for protesting against the Centre’s agriculture-related Bills will be withdrawn but urged them not to block roads anymore. DES34 PB-LD RAINA 3 held for attack on Raina's relatives; former cricketer reaches Pathankot Chandigarh/Pathankot: The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the case of attack on former cricketer Suresh Raina's relatives in Pathankot with the arrest of three persons. DES33 UKD-KEDARNATH-SEARCH U'khand police launches another search for Kedarnath tragedy victims Dehradun: The Uttarakhand police dispatched 10 teams to Kedarnath on Wednesday in search of the thousands of people who went missing after the devastating deluge of June, 2013. .

DES19 UKD-VIRUS-CERTIFICATES Hospital in U'khand issues 'fake' COVID-free certificates, govt to probe allegations Rishikesh: A government hospital in Uttarakhand allegedly issued OPD slips to people certifying that they have no symptoms of COVID-19, without conducting an RT-PCR test, prompting the administration to launch an inquiry into the matter. . DES25 HP-VIRUS-CASES 76 fresh COVID-19 cases take Himachal Pradesh's tally to 10,412, death toll 90 Shimla: The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 90 on Wednesday with one more fatality, while 76 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 10,412, officials said..