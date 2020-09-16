Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao dead; PM, others condole

Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao, who was battling COVID-19 for over a month, died at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, family members and the hospital said.

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:30 IST
Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao dead; PM, others condole

Tirupati Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao, who was battling COVID-19 for over a month, died at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, family members and the hospital said. Chennai-based Apollo Hospitals, where the 65-year old YSRCP MP was admitted on August 14, said doctors treated him in the intensive care unit "for severe COVID Pneumonia" and his end came at 5.45 pm.

"...his clinical condition gradually deteriorated due to multi organ dysfunction and despite all medical measures, he passed away today evening," Director of Medical Services of Apollo Main Hospital Chennai Dr R K Venkatasalam said in a bulletin. The ruling YSR Congress MP was admitted to the hospital in Chennai, about 140 km from here, after he tested positive for the coronavirus, his family members said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy were among those who condoled the death of the first-time MP from the Tirupati (SC) reserved constituency. A three-time MLA and a former state minister, he is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

A lawyer, Rao started his political career as a member of TDP and became an MLA for the first time in 1985. He joined the YSRC ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP, Balli Durga Prasad Rao Garu. He was an experienced leader, who made effective contributions towards the progress of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Jagan Reddy expressed profound grief over the demise of the MP. "Loss to the party. He strove for people's welfare as MLA, Minister and MP," he said in a message.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy and several MLAs from Chittoor District, under which Tirupati falls, expressed shock and condoled the death of Rao. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board Chairman Y V Subba Reddy also condoled the death of the MP, a release said here.

Rao was School Education Minister in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in the undivided Andhra Pradesh during 1995-96. He was elected to the state assembly from Gudur in Nellore District in 1985, 1994 and 2009.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Mali junta moves toward selecting interim president after embargo threat

Malis ruling junta said on Wednesday that it had started the process of naming an interim president, after West African presidents threatened a total embargo on the landlocked country.Leaders of the 15-member Economic Community of West Afri...

Belarusian Venus: bruised female nude takes aim at police violence

Imagine a painting of a female nude but with the bare flesh of her legs and body blotched with purple, green and yellow bruises as she lies on the floor and embraces an outline of her country Belarus.The striking protest image, an oil paint...

Central team visits flood-hit areas of Odisha

An inter-ministerial central team visited some parts of Odisha on Wednesday for an on the spot assessment of the damage caused by floods in the state in August, officials said. The six-member team led by Joint Secretary to the Ministry of H...

Sports News Roundup: Djokovic back to winning ways in Rome; Big Ten to start its college football season and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Djokovic back to winning ways in Rome after U.S. Open defaultNovak Djokovic said he was relieved to turn the page on his contentious U.S. Open exit as he began his claycourt season with a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020