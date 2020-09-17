Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia will send Belarus first $1 bln of loan by year's end

The protests triggered heavy withdrawals and an increased demand for foreign currency, pushing the Belarusian rouble to all-time lows and forcing the central bank to burn $1.4 billion - or a fifth of its reserves - to support the currency. Belarus was due to pay Russia back $1 billion this year, Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belta state news agency on Wednesday, and he was ready to pay it back "despite all the difficulties".

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-09-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 00:08 IST
Russia will send Belarus first $1 bln of loan by year's end
Representative image Image Credit: pixnio

Russia will send Belarus the first $1 billion tranche of a $1.5 billion loan by the end of the year and provide the remainder of the loan in 2021, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday. The loan in Russian roubles and U.S. dollars is the latest in a number of support measures by Moscow to its former Soviet ally Belarus headed by President Alexander Lukashenko for 26 years.

Mass protests have dogged Lukashenko since he claimed victory in an Aug. 9 election that the opposition says was rigged, an allegation Lukashenko denies. The protests triggered heavy withdrawals and an increased demand for foreign currency, pushing the Belarusian rouble to all-time lows and forcing the central bank to burn $1.4 billion - or a fifth of its reserves - to support the currency.

Belarus was due to pay Russia back $1 billion this year, Lukashenko was quoted as saying by Belta state news agency on Wednesday, and he was ready to pay it back "despite all the difficulties". He asked Russia to move repayment to next year ... "This was a refinancing matter," Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying. By providing Minsk with a $1.5 billion lifeline, Moscow would stabilise finances of "our partner", finance minister Siluanov told reporters.

He said the final loan's terms were yet to be finalised but it was likely to bear a 10-year maturity, supporting Minsk finances amid a nearly $1 billion in outflows last month. Around a half of Belarus' total state external debt of $18 billion falls on Russia, according to Sofia Donets, chief economist at Renaissance Capital in Moscow.

While no data was yet available for September deposit dynamics, recent statements by the central bank and money-market indicators "suggest that liquidity stress in the banking system has subsided," ratings agency Moody's said this week. "Still, given Belarus' political turmoil, depositor confidence is fragile and outflows risk intensifying again," Moody's said.

Russia had already asked its state banks to continue providing its Belarusian counterparts with liquidity, sources have told Reuters, and has started joint military drills near the Belarus border with Poland this week.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Govt has taken up Chinese firms' snooping on Indian leaders with China: Jaishankar to Cong leader

Amid reports of snooping on some Indian leaders by China-based companies, the government on Wednesday took up the issue with the Chinese envoy here, according to a letter by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to Congress leader K C Venu...

Centre doing little to reign in middlemen in farm sector: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Centre of intimidating the people and said that it fails to stand with them during a crisis. Addressing a farmers rally in the Hooghly district over the phone, Banerjee sai...

British sport ruling bodies hold talks with government on return of spectators

British sport chiefs on Wednesday held talks with Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden on whether spectators can return to stadiums starting next month. The government last week restricted pilot events to 1...

Farmers demand parity in compensation for land acquired in rural and urban areas

Hundreds of farmers staged a protest near Govindpuram grain market in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, demanding equal rate of compensation for the land in rural and urban areas, acquired for Delhi Meerut Expressway. Beginning their march from Modin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020