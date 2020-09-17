Don't let COVID-19 dampen festive spirit: Mamata on Mahalaya
She said that though COVID-19 has changed the daily lives, people should not let the prevailing pandemic dampen the spirit of the festivities. On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, I extend my warm regards to one & all.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 09:50 IST
Wishing people on Mahalaya, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged everyone to come forward and extend help to those in need in this hour of crisis. She said that though COVID-19 has changed the daily lives, people should not let the prevailing pandemic dampen the spirit of the festivities.
On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, I extend my warm regards to one & all. Although #COVID19 has restricted how we celebrate festivals, we shall not allow it to dampen the spirit of this Durga Puja. To this end & to lighten up every home, I undertake #MahalayaProtishruti, Banerjee tweeted. As a part of this pledge, I vow to ensure that this Durga Pujo, no one is devoid of the festivities. I urge everyone to come forward, extend a helping hand to those in need & spread joy everywhere. Shubho Mahalaya to everyone! she added.
Mahalaya is an auspicious occasion celebrated at the end of Pitri Paksha, a 16-day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors. It is believed that it is the time when Goddess Durga descends from Kailasha to the earth, her maternal home. Banerjee also wished the people on the occasion of Bishwakarma Pujo and Bhadu Utsab.
"Bishwakarma Pujo wishes to the brothers and sisters who work as laborers and their families. They are our pride. They work tirelessly for the development of the society," she said.
