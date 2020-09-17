Murli Manohar Joshi extends greetings to PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Left Menu
Former National President of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 10:24 IST
Former National President of BJP Murli Manohar Joshi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Credit: Murli Manohar Joshi/ Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former National President of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. "Wish you a long life. Happy birthday," Joshi tweeted and also shared a picture of himself with the Prime Minister.

BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh also extended greetings saying, "The hopes, admiration and confidence in the eyes of that old woman in the hinterlands of Karnataka is what makes you special and unique. The feel of Nation is safe in your hands, makes people connect emotionally. Praying for the very best of your health on this day Narendra Modi." Other BJP leaders like Union Minister Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar also wished the Prime Minister on his birthday.

The BJP has organised a 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to 20 to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. It is distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. The party is also undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long celebration. (ANI)

