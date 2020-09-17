Survey conducted by NCERT to understand online learning amid COVID-19 pandemic, says Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has recently conducted a survey to understand the scenario of Online Learning of school students amid COVID-19 pandemic and added "NCERT has prepared 'Alternative Academic Calendar' and 'Students' Learning Enhancement Guidelines' with a focus on learning outcome" in order to fill the gaps or loss of learning among students. He stated in a reply to an unstarred question over the NCERT survey on online learning amid COVID-19 posed by Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Rajya Sabha.

" The National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has conducted a survey in the month of July, 2020 with the help of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and CBSE to understand the scenario of Online Learning of school students in COVID-19 pandemic situation. With a view to addressing the issues related to gaps and/or loss of learning among students, during and after the lockdown, NCERT has prepared ' Alternative Academic Calendar and Students Learning Enhancement Guidelines with a focus on learning outcome. The guidelines suggest models for the following three types of scenarios:- 1. Learning Enhancement during COVID-19 students without digital services.2. Learning Enhancement during COVID-19 for students with limited access to digital devices.3. Learning Enhancement during COVID-19 for students with digital devices."

"The Alternative Academic Calendar and Learning Enhancement guidelines have been shared with all the States, Union Territories, CBSE, KVS, NVS and Central Tibetan Schools Administration (CTSA)," the statement from Union Minister read. Nishank' on Tuesday released an alternative academic calendar for secondary classes for the next eight weeks as schools continue to be closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. This calendar contains class and subject wise in a tabular format. The activities mentioned in the calendar are related to four languages as subject areas--Hindi English, Urdu, and Sanskrit.

The calendar also provides space to the strategies of reducing stress and anxiety among students, teachers and parents. (ANI)