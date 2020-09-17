Oli wishes PM Modi as he turns 70, vows to further strengthen Indo-Nepal bilateral ties

Left Menu
Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday greeted his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and vowed to continue to work closely together towards strengthening bilateral relations.

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday greeted his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and vowed to continue to work closely together towards strengthening bilateral relations. Prime Minister Modi thanked the Nepal premier and said he looks forward to the further strengthening of India-Nepal ties, based on the two neighbour's shared culture and history. Born on September 17, 1950, Modi turned 70 on Thursday.

"Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries," Oli wrote in an early morning tweet. Responding to the greetings, Modi tweeted, "Thank you, Excellency @kpsharmaoli ji! We look forward to the further strengthening of India-Nepal ties, based on our shared culture and history." Last month, Oli held a telephonic conversation with Modi on India's 74th Independence Day on August 15, in the first high-level contact after the bilateral relations between the two countries came under strain following issuance of a new political map by the Himalayan nation in May.

The ties between the two countries came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8. Nepal protested the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through its territory. Days later, Nepal published a new political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories.

In June, Nepal's Parliament approved the new political map of the country featuring areas which India maintains belong to it. India has termed Nepal's "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims as untenable. New Delhi has also said that Kathmandu's action violated an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve the boundary issues through talks.

