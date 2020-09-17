Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN report 'extremely concerned' about Burundi's new leader

A new report by the United Nations commission of inquiry on Burundi sees little optimism in the government of new President Evariste Ndayishimiye, saying it is “extremely concerned” that he has appointed senior officials who face international sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the country's 2015 political turmoil.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:21 IST
UN report 'extremely concerned' about Burundi's new leader
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (ndayishimiyeE)

A new report by the United Nations commission of inquiry on Burundi sees little optimism in the government of new President Evariste Ndayishimiye, saying it is "extremely concerned" that he has appointed senior officials who face international sanctions for alleged human rights abuses in the country's 2015 political turmoil. The report released Thursday said targeted killings, intimidation and sexual assaults of both men and women were committed against opposition supporters ahead of the disputed May election in the East African nation. It said children were forced to take part in ruling party meetings and even forced to vote by officials "who gave them the voting cards of deceased or exiled voters." Some of the abuses may constitute crimes against humanity, the report said, saying the main perpetrators were the Imbonerakure youth wing of the ruling party, police and agents of the National Intelligence Service. "They have continued to enjoy nearly total impunity," it said.

The report singled out the sexual assaults as a common "intelligence-gathering tool" by authorities, often during detention, the pain of which is compounded by trauma related to "deeply held cultural taboos." President-elect Ndayishimiye was rushed into office after President Pierre Nkurunziza died in June of what the government called a heart attack. Nkurunziza led Burundi for 15 years, a rule that exploded in deadly violence in 2015 when he decided to run for a third term that critics called unconstitutional.

The abuses that followed drew international condemnation and led Burundi to leave the International Criminal Court and kick out the U.N. human rights office. An ICC investigation continues, however. The U.N. commission of inquiry said Burundi's government has not responded to its correspondence. Its main point of contact, U.N. Ambassador Albert Shingiro, did not respond to a request for comment.

The new report found that Ndayishimiye appears to be taking the coronavirus pandemic more seriously than his predecessor, who declared that Burundi had divine protection. But it said the new president has shown little sign of reopening democratic space or protecting civil liberties. It called for the immediate release of human rights activists, political prisoners and journalists who were arbitrarily detained.

Burundi also has been weakened by widespread corruption, the report said, noting that the average length of schooling is just over three years and less than 5 per cent of the population has access to electricity. The report calls on Burundi's government to resume full cooperation with the World Health Organization, whose top official in the country was kicked out shortly before the election after concerns were raised about the health risks of large campaign rallies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report says the pandemic has limited its investigative work into other alleged abuses in Burundi. It relied on more than 300 interviews, more than 1,000 testimonials and visits to neighbouring countries..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Top Glove looks to list in Hong Kong after 'supernormal' pandemic demand

Malaysias Top Glove Corporation Bhd said it planned to list in Hong Kong within six to nine months after supernormal demand for disposable gloves during the COVID-19 pandemic saw its quarterly profit skyrocket to a company record.Executive ...

SC reserves for Sept 21 order on plea against NLSIU Bengaluru holding separate entrance exam

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgement for September 21 on a petition challenging the decision of Bengalurus National Law School of India University NLSIU to conduct separate entrance exam for this year. A bench of the apex co...

Cumulative sales of M series in India may cross 20 mn units by year-end: Samsung

Tech giant Samsung on Thursday said it expects its cumulative sales from its M series of devices in India to cross 20 million units by the end of the year. The company, which competes against rivals like Chinas Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo in the ...

Mamata greets Modi on birthday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday. Banerjee, a strong critic of the prime minister, wished him a healthy and successful year.My greetings to the Honble Prime Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020