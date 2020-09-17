Left Menu
Sharad Pawar, Ajit extend birthday greetings to PM Modi

NCP leaders, including party president Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister turned 70 on Thursday. "Warm Birthday Greetings to our Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Wishing him an abundance of good health and happiness!

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file) Image Credit: ANI

NCP leaders, including party president Sharad Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister turned 70 on Thursday.

"Warm Birthday Greetings to our Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Wishing him an abundance of good health and happiness! Sharad Pawar tweeted. Ajit Pawar wished a healthy and long life to Modi.

Expecting that you will always carry out the work of giving justice to Maharashtra and all the countrymen, the deputy chief minister said on the micro-blogging site. NCP MP from Baramati Supriya Sule tweeted, Wishing Prime Minister of India Hon. Shri. @narendramodi Ji Happy Birthday. Have Healthy Year Ahead! Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar also greeted the prime minister on his birthday.

"Wishing our Hon PM @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday! May he be blessed with good health and high spirits to serve our Nation," he tweeted. Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, and other leaders also extended greetings to Modi.

