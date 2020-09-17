Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha Governor, CM greet PM on his birthday

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and wished him good health and long life.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:20 IST
Odisha Governor, CM greet PM on his birthday

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and wished him good health and long life. As the Prime Minister turned 70 on Thursday, Ganeshi Lal prayed to the almighty for his good health and long life.

"Honble Governor wishes Honble Prime Minister Sri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday and prays the almighty for his Good health and longevity," said the Governors official Twitter handle in a post. The chief minister took to Twitter to greet the Prime Minister. "Warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Patnaik tweeted.

Hailing Modi as the most popular leader in the world and an illustrious Prime Minister of the country, Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan prayed to Lord Jagannath for his long life and good health. "Modi Ji has been making ceaseless efforts to build an empowered and Atmanirbhar Bharat through strong will power, decisive leadership, hard work and an inclusive approach," he said in a message. Union Minister of State for MSME, Pratap Sarangi wished the Prime Minister good health and long life and expressed optimism that his resolve to place the poor and deprived sections on the path of development will soon become a reality.

Among others, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda, Odisha BJP President Samir Mohanty and Lok Sabha member Aparajita Sarangi greeted Modi on his birthday. "In @narendramodi Ji, India has a leader with enormous popularity, admired worldwide, championing social reforms & implementing policies that improve the lives of ordinary people & reinforce our security. Heartfelt greetings on his birthday, & prayers for his long & healthy life," Panda said in a Twitter post.

"On the 70th birthday of Honble PM @narendramodi, I convey my best wishes. All my prayers to God for his good health, fortune, energy, happiness and long life. May he keep leading us for years to come!", Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar, tweeted. The state unit of BJP is celebrating the Prime Ministers birthday as "Sewa Divas" and organising a number of social service and welfare programmes on the occasion.

BJP is observing service week from September 14 to 20 as part of Modis birthday celebrations across the state. Party MPs, MLAs and senior leaders are performing social work including distribution of masks, sanitisers, food and other articles while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

This apart, they are organising plantation, medical service, blood donation camps, Swachh Bharat events and plastic-free campaigns..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

UST Global CEO Krishna Sudheendra named by Glassdoor among Highest Rated Chief Executive Officers During the COVID-19 Times

Survey highlights Chief Executive Officers who have stepped up to the plate to ensure the well-being and success of their employees amid the pandemic BENGALURU, India, Sept. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformatio...

Skoda launches automatic version of Rapid

European car maker Skoda on Thursday launched the automatic transmission version of its TSI-powered Rapid at a starting price of Rs 9.49 lakh ex-showroom ahead of the festival season. Skoda India had rolled out Rapid with TSI in manual vers...

DMRC suffered loss of Rs 1,609 cr due to closure of metro services: Govt

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC suffered a loss of around Rs 1,609 crore due to the closure of metro services given the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Lok Sabha on Thursday. Delhi M...

Army chief in Srinagar to review security situation, to visit forward locations

Against the backdrop of rising incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is visiting Srinagar to review the ongoing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. During the visit, the Army Chief woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020