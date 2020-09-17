Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's Adib does not want to deviate from cabinet mission, source says

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib has said he does not want to deviate from his mission of forming a government of specialist ministers, a source close to him said on Thursday, as efforts to form the new cabinet continue to flounder.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:47 IST
Lebanon's Adib does not want to deviate from cabinet mission, source says

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib has said he does not want to deviate from his mission of forming a government of specialist ministers, a source close to him said on Thursday, as efforts to form the new cabinet continue to flounder. France has been leaning on Lebanese politicians to form a new government and embark on reforms to dig the country out of a deep financial and economic crisis. But a deadline agreed with Paris passed on Tuesday without progress.

The process has been bogged down as Lebanon's dominant Shi'ite factions, the Iran-backed Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, have insisted on naming Shi'ite ministers in the cabinet and said they must include the finance minister. Political sources say Adib has been working on proposals to switch control of ministries, many of which have been held by the same factions for years.

Adib said if a government of specialist ministers could not be formed to implement reforms then a different approach would be needed. But "this does not correspond with the mission I was tasked with," he said, according to the source. (Writing by Ellen Francis/Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Uber launches Public Transport feature in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep17 PTI Uber on Thursday announced the launch of its Public Transport feature in its app for Hyderabad commuters, in partnership with the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited HMRL and LT Metro, making it the second Indian city to have ...

Foreign companies shifting production out of China a "normal market phenomenon": Chinese official

International companies are shifting their production out of China due to increasing costs and intensifying Sino-US trade friction, a top Chinese trade official has acknowledged while downplaying it as a normal market phenomenon. Meng Wei...

Coronavirus case tally in Dharavi reaches 2,975

The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbais slum-dominated Dharavi area rose to 2,975 with 15 new cases coming to light on Thursday, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official. The area had recorded 15 new patients on Wednesday to...

UST Global CEO Krishna Sudheendra named by Glassdoor among Highest Rated Chief Executive Officers During the COVID-19 Times

Survey highlights Chief Executive Officers who have stepped up to the plate to ensure the well-being and success of their employees amid the pandemic BENGALURU, India, Sept. 17, 2020 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020