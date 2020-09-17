Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kalyan Singh stable, COVID-19 recovery likely next week: Doctors

Specialist doctors of heart, kidney, diabetes, among others, are attending to him as he has comorbidities (multiple health disorders),” said Dr Ankit Sinha, who is in the COVID-19 treatment team of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine of the hospital located in Kaushambi.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:02 IST
Kalyan Singh stable, COVID-19 recovery likely next week: Doctors

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is responding well to the treatment for COVID-19 and should recover fully in four to five days, the hospital here where he is admitted said on Thursday. Singh, 88, was on Wednesday airlifted to Ghaziabad's private Yashoda Super-Specialty Hospital from Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) of Medical Sciences at his family's request. “His health is much better than yesterday. Specialist doctors of heart, kidney, diabetes, among others, are attending to him as he has comorbidities (multiple health disorders),” said Dr Ankit Sinha, who is in the COVID-19 treatment team of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine of the hospital located in Kaushambi. “He is responding well to all medicines. His CT scan also has less involvement (not much complications), which has enabled him to respond well to medicines. If he continues this way, he is expected to fully recover in four or five days,” Sinha said. Another doctor part of the team said Singh, also a former Rajasthan Governor, has multiple comorbidities but is clinically stable. "Singh had tested positive for COVID-19 but the good thing is there are not much changes in the chest as apparent in the CT scan," Dr. Arjun Khanna, a chest physician, said. He said Singh already has multiple comorbidities that have put pressure on his kidneys, blood pressure and sugar. These conditions make the COVID-19 treatment a little challenging, but the positive thing is that he is clinically stable, doesnt require much oxygen and is responding well to treatment, Khanna said. Singh was admitted to the SGPGI on Monday with complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness and had tested positive for COVID-19. The BJP leader is expected to appear before the special CBI court in Lucknow on September 30, when the verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case will be pronounced. He is among the 32 accused that include BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti in the case that has been going on for over 27 years.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

UK's John Lewis writes $600 mln off value of its stores

Britains John Lewis Partnership vowed to bounce back from the COVID crisis, even as it plunged deeper into the red, wrote down the value of its stores by 470 million pounds 605 million and scrapped its annual staff bonus for the first time ...

CBI books 6 firms for installing malware on people's computers

A pop-up on your computer screen warning about technical problems could be a trap The CBI has busted a racket, booking six private firms that were allegedly installing malware on peoples computers in the name of providing anti-virus to prot...

Uber launches Public Transport feature in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep17 PTI Uber on Thursday announced the launch of its Public Transport feature in its app for Hyderabad commuters, in partnership with the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited HMRL and LT Metro, making it the second Indian city to have ...

Foreign companies shifting production out of China a "normal market phenomenon": Chinese official

International companies are shifting their production out of China due to increasing costs and intensifying Sino-US trade friction, a top Chinese trade official has acknowledged while downplaying it as a normal market phenomenon. Meng Wei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020