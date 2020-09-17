Mexican president says there is a proposal to buy predecessor's luxury jet

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that he has received a proposal for the purchase of his predecessor's luxury jet, which the government has been attempting to sell.

"There is a proposal... we're waiting on a new appraisal, and it's very likely that the plane is sold," Lopez Obrador told his daily news conference. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner had been valued by a United Nations-backed entity at about $130 million.