TN Guv, CM, leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday

Purohit wished Modi a long life and prayed for his happiness, good health and many more years of dedicated service to the nation. Praising him for his visionary leadership, the Governor said, "your leadership along with dedication and pragmatic approach in serving the nation and innovations in administration have laid a strong foundation for India to emerge as a global leader." Palaniswami said: "On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I would like to convey my warm wishes to you for a wonderful year ahead.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70. Purohit wished Modi a long life and prayed for his happiness, good health and many more years of dedicated service to the nation.

Praising him for his visionary leadership, the Governor said, "your leadership along with dedication and pragmatic approach in serving the nation and innovations in administration have laid a strong foundation for India to emerge as a global leader." Palaniswami said: "On the joyous occasion of your birthday, I would like to convey my warm wishes to you for a wonderful year ahead. I pray that the Almighty may grant you many more years of good health and strength to serve our nation." The Chief Minister also sent a bouquet to the Prime Minister.

Panneerselvam, extended his wishes for Modi's good health and success in his goal of taking the nation to unprecedented heights. In a Facebook post, Stalin said: "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday. May you have a long life with good health and continue your service to the nation." PMK founder-leader S Ramadoss wished Modi many more years of good health, happiness and strength to do wonders in his public life and to successfully serve the people and nation in the years to come.

Social media was flooded with wishes praising Modi and there were also users who criticised him. Actor Rajinikanth said, "Respected dear @narendramodi ji, Wishing the tough man in you more strength during these tough times. Happy birthday." Actor politician Kamal Haasan said, "Wishing our @PMOIndia best of health, happiness and strength to pull the nation through these tough times." The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, led by state unit president L Murugan organised a slew of welfare programmes to mark the party icon's birthday.

The saffron party celebrates Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas'..

