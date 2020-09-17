Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naidu enquires about health of RS member undergoing treatment for coronavirus

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called up Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to enquire about the health of Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the Vice President's Secretariat said. Naidu is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:24 IST
Naidu enquires about health of RS member undergoing treatment for coronavirus
Representative image. Image Credit: IANS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called up Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to enquire about the health of Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the Vice President's Secretariat said. Earlier, the Vice President's Secretariat had erroneously tweeted about the demise of Gasti.

Naidu's Twitter handle is run by his Secretariat. Naidu is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

India crosses 6 crore mark in COVID-19 testing; 11,36,613 samples tested in single day: ICMR

India has crossed the six crore mark in conducting tests for detection of COVID-19, with 6,05,65,728 samples having been examined till September 16, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Thursday. As on August 28, India had tested ...

NIA questions Ker Minister Jaleel for over 8 hours; No need

Kerala Minister K T Jaleel was questioned for over eight hours on Thursday by the NIA probing the terror angle in the gold smuggling case, prompting the opposition to intensify protests demanding his resignation, but Chief Minister Pinarayi...

Harsimrat's resignation a gimmick to fool farmers: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday called the resignation of Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal over the farm bills introduced by the Centre in Parliament as nothing more than a gimmick. The minister quit the Narendra Modi g...

France to implement extra COVID measures in two new cities

France is to implement extra measures to curb the COVID-19 epidemic in the cities of Lyon and Nice, the health minister said, adding to the three other regions deemed as virus red zones where additional measures are already in place. The mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020