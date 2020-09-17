Naidu enquires about health of RS member undergoing treatment for coronavirus
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called up Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to enquire about the health of Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the Vice President's Secretariat said. Naidu is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:24 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday called up Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to enquire about the health of Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the Vice President's Secretariat said. Earlier, the Vice President's Secretariat had erroneously tweeted about the demise of Gasti.
Naidu's Twitter handle is run by his Secretariat. Naidu is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha.
