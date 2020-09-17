Left Menu
K'taka CM meets Sitharaman, seeks special grant of Rs 5,495 cr for state

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and urged the Centre to accept the 14th Finance Commission's recommendation for a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore to the state on account of reduced devolution, an official statement said. Yediyurappa is in the national capital on a two-day visit, with the state's cabinet expansion as the top agenda. He is also meeting several union ministers to discuss the developmental works in Karnataka.

In the meeting with the finance minister, Yediyurappa sought release of pending funds under various heads, the statement said. He said the state government has received only Rs 869.40 crore as performance grant to urban and rural local bodies against the recommendation of Rs 2,100.25 crore. He requested for release of the balance amount of Rs 1230.85 crore, the statement added.

With regard to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNGREGA) Scheme, Yediyurappa sought early release of outstanding material dues of nearly Rs 665.09 crore and unskilled wage dues of Rs 54.65 crore The chief minister also appealed to the government to notify an additional 50 days under Section 3(4) of the MNGREGA as Karnataka has faced an unprecedented pandemic. Yediyurappa is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President J P Nadda on Friday.

