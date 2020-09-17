Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka seeks an independent DRDO lab in Shivamogga

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and requested for an independent Laboratory of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in Shivamogga.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:11 IST
Karnataka seeks an independent DRDO lab in Shivamogga
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and requested for an independent Laboratory of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) in Shivamogga. The Ministry of Defence has considered the Karnataka government's proposal for establishing a Research Cell of the DRDO at Kuvempu University, but the state is expecting a full-fledged independent DRDO Laboratory in Shivamogga with ample number of scientists and technocrats, the Chief Minister was quoted as saying in an official release.

The CM further said the laboratory can explore natural remedial measures for military use from the Western Ghats region. The land required for the construction of the laboratory as well as the official quarters for the personnel will be provided by the state government, it added.

Shivamogga is the home turf of Yediyurappa, as he represents Shikaripura assembly constituency in the district, while his son B Y Raghavendra is the MP from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency. Earlier in the evening, the Chief Minister called on the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and asked her to accept the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission for a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore for Karnataka on account of reduced devolution.

According to the release, in a memorandum submitted to the Finance Minister, Yediyurappa said against the recommendation of Rs 2,100.25 crore performance grant to Urban Local Bodies and Rural Local Bodies an amount of only Rs 869.40 crore has been received. He requested to release a balance amount of Rs 1,230.85 crore, it said.

While extending gratitude for the timely release of funds under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNGREGA) scheme, Yediyurappa sought early release of outstanding material dues of nearly Rs 665.09 crore and unskilled wage dues of Rs 54.65 crore. He also appealed to the Centre to notify an additional 50 days under section 3(4) of the MNGREGA, as Karnataka has faced an unprecedented pandemic, it added.

Yediyurappa, who reached Delhi this afternoon will be there for next two days, during which he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several central Ministers regarding the development of the state. He is also expected to meet top BJP leadership including party national President J P Nadda and discuss the much awaited expansion of his cabinet.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer says Assange charged under broad, contentious US law

An American constitutional law expert said Thursday that the United States indicted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange under an extraordinarily broad spying law that has been used in the past for politically motivated prosecutions. Speaking d...

China suffered 'far fewer' casualties than India in June clash - Global Times editor

China suffered far fewer than the 20 deaths incurred by Indias military in a clash on their border in the Himalayas in June, the Global Times editor-in-chief said in a tweet, contradicting a claim made by Indias defence minister. No Chinese...

Indian cabinet minister quits over farm legislation

Indias minister for food processing resigned on Thursday over her opposition to planned laws to allow farmers to sell produce directly to bulk buyers and make contract farming easier, saying the legislation will hurt millions of the country...

Ex-JPMorgan trader sentenced to prison for currency rigging

A former JPMorgan Chase Co foreign exchange trader was sentenced on Thursday to eight months in prison, following his Nov. 2019 conviction for conspiring with traders at other banks to rig currency trades.Akshay Aiyer, 37, was also sentenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020