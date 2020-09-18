President Kovind condoles death of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti
Coming from a humble background, he devoted his life to people's cause and served the society with utmost diligence and empathy. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers," Kovind tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 10:48 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was pained by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti, who devoted his life to people's cause and served the society with utmost diligence and empathy
Gasti, 55, died on Thursday night in Bengaluru. He was Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, belonging to the ruling BJP
"Pained by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Ashok Gasti. Coming from a humble background, he devoted his life to people's cause and served the society with utmost diligence and empathy. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers," Kovind tweeted.
