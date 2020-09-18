Somalia's President Farmajo appoints Mohamed Hussein Roble as new Prime Minister

Almost 56 days after the unprecedented removal of Hassan Ali Khaire, Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has nominated Mohamed Hussein Roble as a substantive Prime Minister, according to a news report by Garowe Online.

Khaire, an oil executive, was hounded from office in what critics related to unending political conflicts in Somalia, with sources indicating that his push for timely elections may have cost him his job.

The former PM was a respected figure within the circles of the international community. But the delayed appointment of a substantive PM had caused rifts in the Horn of Africa nation, as political analysts questioned the legality of deals signed by Mahdi Mohamed Guled, the Deputy Prime Minister, who was installed as temporary PM after Khaire's exit.

The Forum for National Parties (FNP), a conglomerate of six opposition parties, on Tuesday, called for an expedited process in the appointment of the Prime Minister, arguing that the delays could paralyze government operations.

The Prime Minister is responsible for the running of the government. In a statement, FNP said it sees "irresponsibility and dictatorship" that Somalia to be without a government for 56 days, adding that "the president got absolute power, aims to realize his personal interest". All work is done by the current cabinet, it said, is "unconditional and inapplicable".