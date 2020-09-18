Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harsimrat Kaur's resignation was out of compulsion: Cong's Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday said that Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Union Cabinet was out of compulsion.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 12:30 IST
Harsimrat Kaur's resignation was out of compulsion: Cong's Sunil Jakhar
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar speaking to ANI on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday said that Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Union Cabinet was out of compulsion. "It was a compulsion, it wasn't out of any love for farmers. For 4 months they (Akali Dal) tried to fool farmers but ended up making a laughing stock of themselves. I think people have seen through it," Sunil Jakhar told ANI.

"In the process, they also lost their respect in NDA. Precisely because they have no backing from farmers, Modi Ji thought it well to dump them because, without support from farmers, Shiromani Akali Dal is nothing but a burden for them," he said. "I am only concerned that BJP is not thinking about the problems of farmers,' he added.

Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against "anti-farmer ordinances and legislation". The resignation came soon after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal opposed the farm sector bills in Parliament. SAD is an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre and in Punjab.

"I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister," Harsimrat Kaur Badal said in a tweet.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Peru president faces impeachment vote amid pandemic turmoil

Peruvian President Martn Vizcarras job is on the line Friday as opposition lawmakers push through an impeachment hearing criticized as a hasty and poorly timed ouster attempt in one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. ...

New history has been created in rail connectivity in Bihar with inauguration of 12 projects: PM Modi.

New history has been created in rail connectivity in Bihar with inauguration of 12 projects PM Modi....

Thailand reports first coronavirus death in over 100 days

Thailand on Friday reported its first coronavirus death in more than 100 days, a health official said, after an infected Thai citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month. The 54-year old man, who was an interpreter based in Saudi Ar...

European stocks struggle as virus worries weigh on fragile recovery

European stocks struggled for momentum in early deals on Friday, with a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the continent raising concerns about its impact on a nascent economic recovery.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1 by 07...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020