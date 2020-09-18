Harsimrat Kaur's resignation was out of compulsion: Cong's Sunil Jakhar
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday said that Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Union Cabinet was out of compulsion.ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 18-09-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 12:30 IST
Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday said that Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Union Cabinet was out of compulsion. "It was a compulsion, it wasn't out of any love for farmers. For 4 months they (Akali Dal) tried to fool farmers but ended up making a laughing stock of themselves. I think people have seen through it," Sunil Jakhar told ANI.
"In the process, they also lost their respect in NDA. Precisely because they have no backing from farmers, Modi Ji thought it well to dump them because, without support from farmers, Shiromani Akali Dal is nothing but a burden for them," he said. "I am only concerned that BJP is not thinking about the problems of farmers,' he added.
Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against "anti-farmer ordinances and legislation". The resignation came soon after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal opposed the farm sector bills in Parliament. SAD is an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre and in Punjab.
"I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister," Harsimrat Kaur Badal said in a tweet.
