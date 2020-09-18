Left Menu
Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:22 IST
Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC)

The Foreign Office in a statement said that Indian forces resorted to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in the Hotspring and Jandrot sectors on Thursday, resulting in serious injuries to 15-year-old Irum Riaz; 26-year-old Nusrat Kausar and 16-year-old Mukheel of Andrala Nar village. The Indian forces "along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons," it alleged

It claimed that 18 people had died and 183 been injured in 2,280 ceasefire violations this year The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, the Foreign Office said.

