Lebanon's Geagea says Hezbollah demands strike core of French efforts

Lebanon's Geagea says Hezbollah demands strike core of French effortsReuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:39 IST
Lebanese Christian opposition politician Samir Geagea said on Friday demands by the Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal to name the finance minister in a new government had struck at the core of a French initiative to lift Lebanon out of deep crisis.
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said on Thursday he would give more time for talks on forming a new government after faltering efforts so far have raised doubts about prospects for the French initiative. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra)
