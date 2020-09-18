Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's Geagea says Hezbollah demands strike core of French efforts

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:39 IST
Lebanon's Geagea says Hezbollah demands strike core of French efforts
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@DRSAMIRGEAGEA)

Lebanese Christian opposition politician Samir Geagea said on Friday demands by the Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal to name the finance minister in a new government had struck at the core of a French initiative to lift Lebanon out of deep crisis.

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib said on Thursday he would give more time for talks on forming a new government after faltering efforts so far have raised doubts about prospects for the French initiative. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed for all students till Oct 5, says Delhi government.

COVID-19 Schools in Delhi to remain closed for all students till Oct 5, says Delhi government....

Existence of communal harmony in Bangladesh

The people in Bangladesh are celebrating 2020-21 as the Mujib Year to commemorate the father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for safeguarding communal harmony in the country. Communal harmony is one of the important features to uphold t...

Plea against 'Bindas Bol': Can media be allowed to target whole set of communities, asks SC

The Supreme Court Friday questioned Sudarshan TV over its Bindas Bol program, whose promo had claimed that the channel would show the big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service, and asked whether media can be allow...

Danish prince "fine" for Paris post after blood clot surgery

Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark who underwent emergency surgery in France in July for a blood clot in his brain, said Friday he was eager to get started as he arrived for his first workday at the Danish Embassy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020