Despite prohibitory order, crowd gathers outside Raj's house

Social distancing norms were allegedly flouted as a large crowd gathered outside Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's residence at Dadar in central Mumbai on Friday in order to join his party. A party office-bearer said they formally joined the MNS.

"These people were from Worli area and joined the party today. The area outside MNS chief's house was a bit crowded for some time, but we asked them to maintain social distancing," he said. In view of increasing coronavirus cases, the Mumbai police have extended the prohibitory orders restricting movement and gathering of people in the city till September 30.

The order issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) said that social distancing (minimum six feet between two persons) must be followed in public places..