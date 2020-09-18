Left Menu
Development News Edition

Despite prohibitory order, crowd gathers outside Raj's house

Social distancing norms were allegedly flouted as a large crowd gathered outside Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's residence at Dadar in central Mumbai on Friday in order to join his party. The area outside MNS chief's house was a bit crowded for some time, but we asked them to maintain social distancing," he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:17 IST
Despite prohibitory order, crowd gathers outside Raj's house

Social distancing norms were allegedly flouted as a large crowd gathered outside Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's residence at Dadar in central Mumbai on Friday in order to join his party. A party office-bearer said they formally joined the MNS.

"These people were from Worli area and joined the party today. The area outside MNS chief's house was a bit crowded for some time, but we asked them to maintain social distancing," he said. In view of increasing coronavirus cases, the Mumbai police have extended the prohibitory orders restricting movement and gathering of people in the city till September 30.

The order issued under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) said that social distancing (minimum six feet between two persons) must be followed in public places..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rare Mediterranean storm batters Greece's Ionian islands

A rare storm, known as a Medicane Mediterranean hurricane, hit western Greece on Friday, flooding streets, uprooting trees and causing power cuts in the Ionian islands of Kefalonia, Zakynthos and Ithaca. The fire brigade said it had receive...

COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed for all students till Oct 5, says Delhi government.

COVID-19 Schools in Delhi to remain closed for all students till Oct 5, says Delhi government....

Existence of communal harmony in Bangladesh

The people in Bangladesh are celebrating 2020-21 as the Mujib Year to commemorate the father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for safeguarding communal harmony in the country. Communal harmony is one of the important features to uphold t...

Plea against 'Bindas Bol': Can media be allowed to target whole set of communities, asks SC

The Supreme Court Friday questioned Sudarshan TV over its Bindas Bol program, whose promo had claimed that the channel would show the big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service, and asked whether media can be allow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020