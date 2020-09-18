Ukraine warns Russia on Belarus interference as UK flags sanctions
Ukraine's foreign minister warned Russia on Friday against taking steps that undermine may undermine Belarus' sovereignty and destabilise the region, while Britain called for sanctions on those in Belarus responsible for the "fraudulent elections". Wendy Morton, Britain's junior foreign minister, told the talks: "The UK also supports sanctions against those responsible.Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:43 IST
Ukraine's foreign minister warned Russia on Friday against taking steps that undermine may undermine Belarus' sovereignty and destabilise the region, while Britain called for sanctions on those in Belarus responsible for the "fraudulent elections". Dmytro Kuleba, speaking at an urgent debate on Belarus at the U.N. Human Rights Council, he said: "It is heartbreaking to watch the footage of our close neighbours viciously beaten down and arbitrarily detained on the streets of their native cities."
"We warn the Russian Federation against taking steps that may lead to undermining political sovereignty of Belarus and thus destabilizing the wider region," he said. Wendy Morton, Britain's junior foreign minister, told the talks: "The UK also supports sanctions against those responsible. We are working with our international partners to hold the Belarusian authorities to account."
- READ MORE ON:
- Belarus
- Russia
- Britain
- Ukraine
- UN Human Rights Council
- Dmytro Kuleba
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Duped by Russia, freelancers ensnared in disinformation campaign by promise of easy money
Science News Roundup: Steroids cut COVID-19 death risk; Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China and more
Britain to fund expansion of rapid COVID-19 test trials
Russia's Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk hosts parade to commemorate 75th anniversary of end of Second World War
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Russia to attend meeting of SCO foreign ministers: MEA.