Govt will be out the day farmers get to know Agriculture Bills brought by them: Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the Centre over the Agriculture-related bills passed by the Lok Sabha on September 17.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:56 IST
Govt will be out the day farmers get to know Agriculture Bills brought by them: Akhilesh Yadav
SP leader Akhilesh Yadav talking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj

Talking exclusively to ANI, Yadav said that the Bills are "anti-farmer" and will lead to corporate houses gaining control over the farmlands. "These Bills are anti-farmer and a conspiracy against farmers. In these difficult times, farmers saved our economy but now big industrialists are eyeing farming which will render farmers like labourers," Yadav said.

Further, Yadav asserted that the Agriculture Bills will bring farmers under the control of corporate houses. "If we do corporate farming in the country it means their farms will be lost and they will not be able to farm the produce of their choice."

Speaking about the resignation of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Badal from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the issue surrounding the Agriculture-related Bills, Yadav said, "This is the just the beginning, the day the farmers have full knowledge about the law being made, the BJP government will be out." Farmers in Punjab, Haryana have been protesting against the agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

Notably, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill have been passed in Lok Sabha yesterday. These Bills will now be tabled in the Upper House. Meanwhile, SAD leader Harsimrat, who had resigned from the Union Cabinet, displaying her opposition to the three agriculture-related Bills, had said that she is not playing any politics but had demanded the government to bring the Bills after consultation with the stakeholders. (ANI)

