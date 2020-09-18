First read farm bills, then criticise: BJP leader to critics

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday said the farm-related bills passed by the Lok Sabha aimed at bringing prosperity to farmers and their critics should first read them properly before jumping to criticism. He said this responding to allegations of Discrepancies in the legislations.

"The Bills have been brought after several years to bring prosperity in the life of a farmer. Everyone should read them and then criticise. Merely criticising is not good," he said. Kataria said the way state Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra has criticised the three bills, he would request him to read the amendments and then criticise.