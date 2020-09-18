PM Modi extends Jewish New Year greetings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended Jewish New Year greetings to the people of Israel and it's premier Benjamin Netanyahu "Warm Rosh Hashanah greetings to my friend @netanyahu, the people of Israel and to the Jewish community all over the world. May the new year bring good health, peace, and prosperity in everyone's life. Shana Tova!" Modi tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended Jewish New Year greetings to the people of Israel and its premier Benjamin Netanyahu
"Warm Rosh Hashanah greetings to my friend @netanyahu, the people of Israel and to the Jewish community all over the world. May the new year bring good health, peace, and prosperity in everyone's life. Shana Tova!" Modi tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Israel
- Benjamin Netanyahu