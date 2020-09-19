Left Menu
INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her - a tireless and resolute champion of justice." U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER "The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 06:14 IST
INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, the court said, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of deep divisions in America with a presidential election looming.

Following are reactions to Ginsburg's death: SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS

"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her - a tireless and resolute champion of justice." U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER

"The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president," Schumer said on Twitter. "She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy." SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN LINDSEY GRAHAM

"It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Justice Ginsburg," the Republican senator said on Twitter. "Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who possessed tremendous passion for her causes. She served with honor and distinction as a member of the Supreme Court." ERIC TRUMP, PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S SON

"Justice Ginsburg was a remarkable woman with an astonishing work ethic. She was a warrior with true conviction and she has my absolute respect! #RIP," he wrote on Twitter. FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE HILLARY CLINTON

"Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me," the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee tweeted. "There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG." FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER

"Rosalynn and I are saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A powerful legal mind and a staunch advocate for gender equality, she has been a beacon of justice during her long and remarkable career. I was proud to have appointed her to the U.S. Court of Appeals in 1980. We join countless Americans in mourning the loss of a truly great woman." SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS

"The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country," the former 2020 Democratic presidential contender tweeted. "She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. DANIEL EPPS, PROFESSOR, WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF LAW

"I would be surprised if the president and Senate Republicans don't try to fill the seat. They probably have the votes." (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Grant McCool)

