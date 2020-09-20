Left Menu
Committed to development of Devi Patan divison districts: UP CM

According to a release, the CM in a review meeting said the districts hold a lot of growth potential and the government will ensure all measures to remove their backwardness. Stressing that the region holds an importance for being a part of the Buddha Circuit, Adityanath said there is a need to prepare an action plan for an integrated and inclusive development of the region as per six parameters of development ascertained by Niti Ayog.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-09-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 00:04 IST
Committed to development of Devi Patan divison districts: UP CM
Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said his government is committed for the development of Devi Patan division's Bahraich, Shravasti and Balrampur districts. According to a release, the CM in a review meeting said the districts hold a lot of growth potential and the government will ensure all measures to remove their backwardness.

Stressing that the region holds importance for being a part of the Buddha Circuit, Adityanath said there is a need to prepare an action plan for integrated and inclusive development of the region as per six parameters of development ascertained by Niti Ayog. He also reviewed the progress of the work on the Buddha Circuit under the Swadesh Darshan Yojana and termed it as an important project, which according to him will enrich the tourism scene in the state. There are 12 ongoing projects worth over Rs 50 crore each in the division, out of which five are in Gonda, three in Balrampur, two in Shravasti and two in Bahraich. The total cost of these projects is Rs 1,493.20 crore, of which Rs 964.57 crore has been released so far, the statement said.

The CM also called for the completion of the work on the Shravasti airport to make it operational. Asserting that an effective surveillance system can save many lives from COVID, the CM said at least 10-15 persons should be contacted in the contact tracing of each case. He said Gonda district has sufficient facilities for coronavirus treatment, which should be used to the fullest.

He noted that there are only 10 patients in the 300-bedded dedicated COVID hospital in Gonda and wondered if not much interest is being taken to admit people.

