Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo finishes Latin America tour with focus on Venezuela

Pompeo's three-day trip to the region comes as the U.S. presidential election nears, with Florida — which has hosted an expanding Venezuelan diaspora — a key battleground. Duque highlighted a report by the U.N.'s top human rights body accusing Maduro's government of crimes against humanity, including torture and killings carried by security forces.

PTI | Bogota | Updated: 20-09-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 08:28 IST
Pompeo finishes Latin America tour with focus on Venezuela

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday wrapped up a tour of four South American countries — three of them neighbours of Venezuela, whose socialist government is under intense U.S. pressure. After a meeting with Colombian President Iván Duque on Saturday, the two vowed to deepen ties — including U.S. investment in the country's struggling economy — and Pompeo praised Colombia's tough stance against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Pompeo said Colombia's backing of opposition leader Juan Guaido "and the democratic transition for a sovereign Venezuela free of malign influence from Cuba, from Russia, from Iran, is incredibly valued. “You are a true leader for the region and the dignity of all of its people,” he said at a news conference.

In a separate statement, Pompeo announced an additional $348 million in aid for Venezuelans, including the some 5 million who have left the crisis-wracked nation. His office said that new funding now brings the total amount of U.S. humanitarian and development assistance toward the Venezuela crisis to more than $1.2 billion since 2017. Pompeo's three-day trip to the region comes as the U.S. presidential election nears, with Florida — which has hosted an expanding Venezuelan diaspora — a key battleground.

Duque highlighted a report by the U.N.'s top human rights body accusing Maduro's government of crimes against humanity, including torture and killings carried by security forces. “The situation there is unsustainable,” he said.

Shoring up support for the Trump administration's Venezuela policy was a key focus of the trip, which including stops in Guyana and Brazil, where he emphasized U.S. calls for a presidential election to replace Maduro. He also stopped in Suriname, like Guyana a budding oil exporter. Colombia has been flooded with migrants fleeing Venezuela's increasing economic crisis while accusing its neighbor of backing armed groups on Colombian soil.

The COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile, has left millions in Colombia out of work, with unemployment recently soaring to 20% during the nation's long lockdown. Though virus cases were initially slow to rise, Colombia now has the world's sixth highest total number caseload. Duque said he is hoping to attract more U.S. investment to Colombia and he hailed a U.S. government initiative aimed at enhanging private sector investment in infrastructure.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Carpenters wow public with medieval techniques at Notre Dame

With precision and boundless energy, a team of carpenters used medieval techniques to raise up by hand a three-ton oak truss Saturday in front of Notre Dame Cathedral, a replica of the wooden structures that were consumed in the landmarks...

Celtics bounce back from consecutive losses to beat Heat

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points, Jayson Tatum had 25 and 14 rebounds and the Boston Celtics recovered from back-to-back tough losses to beat the Miami Heat 117-106 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night near Orlando. Kemba ...

Stars strike first in finals with victory over Lightning

Before the puck dropped on the Stanley Cup Final opener, both teams were shown the hallowed trophy up for grabs and Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin joked they should just steal it and run. If Khudobin provides a few more performances...

NBA-James miffed by most valuable player voting totals

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was pissed off after receiving only 16 first-place votes for the NBAs most valuable player MVP award.Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the NBAs MVP for the second s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020