Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sukhbir Badal urges President not to sign farm Bills

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged the President not to sign the farm Bills, passed by the Rajya Sabha, and also requested him that they be returned to Parliament for reconsideration.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-09-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 19:29 IST
Sukhbir Badal urges President not to sign farm Bills

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday urged the President not to sign the farm Bills, passed by the Rajya Sabha, and also requested him that they be returned to Parliament for reconsideration. The Shiromani Akali Dal chief said the passage of the Bills marks a “sad day” for the “country's millions and for democracy”.

“Democracy is not majority oppression but about consultation, conciliation and consensus,” Badal said in a statement here. “All three democratic virtues were ignored in today's proceedings. This distortion can only be corrected with a presidential intervention,” said Badal.

While requesting the President not to sign the Bills, Sukhbir said, “Please stand by the farmers, 'kisan mazdoors', 'arhtiyas', mandi labour and Dalits. “They are facing exploitation and look up to you to exercise your discretion as the highest executive in the country. Come to their rescue by not signing these bills so that they do not acquire the finality of an act, ”said Sukhbir in a plea to the President.

“Failing this, the poor, beleaguered classes and their future generations will never forgive us,” he said. “Don't let the 'annadata' (farmers) starve or sleep on the roads,” he added. Badal requested the President to return the Bills to Parliament for reconsideration so that “the hasty decisions taken in a fleeting moment of overzealous stubbornness do not leave permanent scars on the nation's psyche".

“Therefore, there is still time to reconsider this decision and undo the damage it threatens to cause to our overall national interests, especially at this critical juncture when the country's economy requires social stability, peace and harmony to recover from the traumatic after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. The Constitution gives the President the power to withhold assent to certain categories of bills passed by Parliament.

Sukhbir said the founding fathers had made this constitutional provision after thorough consideration of all aspects. The President can ask Parliament to reconsider its decision in absence of a national consensus on any decision of the government, he said.

“There was never a greater urgency for the President of India to exercise that discretion than there is today as the present legislations put a question mark on the present and the future of over 80 per cent of the country's population directly and of the remaining 20 per cent indirectly. This is the fittest case for the President to exercise his superior wisdom and ask the two Houses of the Parliament to reconsider these bills. This is so vital in the overall national interest,” said Sukhbir.

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. These were passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Earlier, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the union cabinet in protest against the Bills, a move described as "bold, historic and principled stand" by party stalwart and five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. The SAD is part of the National Democratic Alliance.

As ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the SAD has said that the party's cOre committee will decide on the continuation of the alliance. Sukhbir on Friday had said it was “very unfortunate” that the BJP did not take farmers on board over the issue.

Senior Akali leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Saturday said they have decided to take the fight to its “logical conclusion” and appealed to all political parties to join them in "raising the voice of farmers". Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the Bills.

They have expressed apprehension that the three Bills would pave a way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Only 'swadeshi' products available in central police canteens: Govt

The Central Police Canteens CPC, now renamed as Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar KPKB, have been selling only swadeshi products in order to promote domestic industries, the Lok Sabha was informed on Sunday. Union Minister of State for Home Ni...

Farm Bills: Today will be remembered as a black day for democracy, says Congress

The two farm bills, which were passed in Rajya Sabha amid a din, are against the interest of farmers and today will be remembered as a black day for democracy, the Congress said on Sunday. The Rajya Sabha passed The Farmers Produce Trade an...

There are some political reasons behind certain decisions people take: Rajnath Singh on BJP ally Akali Dal minister quitting govt.

There are some political reasons behind certain decisions people take Rajnath Singh on BJP ally Akali Dal minister quitting govt....

U.S. judge halts Trump administration's order to remove WeChat from app stores

A U.S. judge early Sunday blocked the Trump administration from requiring Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google to remove Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat for downloads by late Sunday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020