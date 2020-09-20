Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers block roads in Haryana, burn effigies in Punjab; 2 JJP MLAs join protests against farm bills

After 3 pm, reports said the road blockades were lifted, ending the day’s protests in which BKU was also supported by several other farmer organisations. In Ambala, Haryana Police used a water cannon at the state’s border to stop Punjab Youth Congress workers from entering the district and travelling ahead to Delhi as part of their “tractor rally”.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-09-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 20:23 IST
Farmers block roads in Haryana, burn effigies in Punjab; 2 JJP MLAs join protests against farm bills
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Farmers on Sunday blocked roads in Haryana and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in neighbouring Punjab, protesting against the farm bills passed in Parliament. Two MLAs from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is part of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Haryana, also participated in the protests, reflecting a rift on the issue among their ranks on the issue.

Farmers occupied portions of roads and highways at several places in the state between 12 and 3 pm, following a call given by the Haryana unit of the Bhartiya Kisan Union against the agri-marketing bills, two of which were passed by Rajya Sabha on Sunday. After 3 pm, reports said the road blockades were lifted, ending the day's protests in which BKU was also supported by several other farmer organisations.

In Ambala, Haryana Police used a water cannon at the state's border to stop Punjab Youth Congress workers from entering the district and travelling ahead to Delhi as part of their "tractor rally". The Punjab protesters set fire to one of their own tractors when they were forced to end their rally at the Haryana border, police said.

Farmers were joined by 'arhitiyas' -- or the commission agents at 'mandis' --during their protests at many places in Haryana. There was heavy police deployment across the state, particularly where the bigger gatherings were expected.

Police diverted traffic to alternative routes. Executive magistrates were stationed along with police at many protest venues. Ambala-Nahan national highway near Naraingarh, Jind-Patiala and Jind-Delhi roads near Julana and Sonipat-Gohana highway were among the roads blocked in Haryana.

Traffic was also disrupted on Ambala-Chandigarh highway due to the protests by the Punjab Youth Congress activists. But there was no blockade on the Ambala-Delhi road. The situation at the Haryana-Punjab border was tense for a while as Youth Congress activists were bent upon moving on the national highway towards Delhi.

But the spot was heavily barricaded by police, who also used water cannons to disperse the protesters. Farmers at several places in Punjab burnt effigies and copies of the farm bills, claiming that the new laws will destroy their livelihood.

The three bills are aimed at giving farmers the choice to sell their produce at competitive prices. But many farm organisations fear they will lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system. Two JJP MLAs, Jogi Ram Sihag (Barwala) and Ram Karan Kala (Shahbad), participated in the Haryana protests, going against the official line spelled out by the party's senior leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Sihag said he will not hesitate even to resign if his constituents want him to do that when at any point they feel that the farmers' interests are compromised. Chautala, however, hit out at the opposition Congress accusing it of misleading farmers.

"Nowhere in the new farm reforms there is any talk of abolishing the crop MSP," he told reporters. Varun Chaudhary, the Haryana Congress MLA from Mullana in Ambala who joined the protest at Mandour village near Panjokhra Sahib, said the bills were not a "shield for farmers" but for hoarders.

Meham Independent MLA, Balraj Kundu, who protested in Rohtak and Charkhi Dadri districts, claimed the bills will benefit the corporates. "From October 2, I will sit on a fast to protest against these anti-farmer measures," he said.

In Yamunanagar, Haryana BKU chief Gurnam Singh said, "It is the country's misfortune that despite the farmers' protest these bills were passed." He called it a "murder of democracy". "Laws are for people and if they are the ones who are protesting then for whose benefit have they been passed?" he said. "These laws are not pro-farmers as the government claims, but the big corporates will benefit." He said the statewide protest was peaceful and 17 farmers' organisations extended their support.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, who also joined the Youth Congress protesters, said all parties except the Akali Dal and the BJP are with the farmers. He slammed Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of earlier supporting these "black laws". The SAD has pulled out of the Union government in protest against the bills.

Joining the tractor rally, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V said his party stands shoulder to shoulder with the farmers. "This government wants to destroy 80 crore families. Former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri gave the 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan' slogan, but under the present regime the farmers are ruined," Srinivas said.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said when a Congress-led government comes to power the law will be repealed. The party will hold protests on Monday against the "anti-farmer" bills at district headquarters across Haryana. On Sunday, Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The bills were passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday. A third bill is yet to be passed in Rajya Sabha.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

1 held in West Bengal for smuggling gold from Bangladesh: BSF

The BSF has apprehended a man from West Bengals North 24 Parganas district for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 36 lakh from Bangladesh, a spokesperson of the border-guarding force said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Hakimpu...

Soccer-Pioli tells Milan they need a winning start this time

AC Milan have lost their opening Serie A match in each of the last two seasons and coach Stefano Pioli says they need to kick that habit when they host Bologna on Monday. Pioli said Milan, sixth last season, were targeting a top four finish...

BJP considering to move privilege motion against opposition MPs for creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Political confrontation between the ruling NDA and opposition parties is likely to escalate over the Sunday ruckus in Rajya Sabha as the BJP is considering moving privilege motion against several opposition MPs, accused of unruly behaviour ...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 54-lakh mark with spike of 92,605 new cases

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020