Several priests join TMC days after honorarium announcement

A large number of priests joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Sunday, days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a monthly honorarium for them.

PTI | Burdwan | Updated: 20-09-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 22:07 IST
Several priests join TMC days after honorarium announcement
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AITCofficial)

A large number of priests joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal's East Burdwan district on Sunday, days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a monthly honorarium for them. At least 68 priests, including some from the temple of the presiding deity of Burdwan town -- Sarbamangala Mandir -- joined the party.

District TMC vice-president Arup Das and district Trinamool Youth Congress president Rashbehari Haldar welcomed the priests to the party at a programme here. Under frequent attacks by the opposition for "minority appeasement", Banerjee announced a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 and free housing for over 8,000 Hindu priests in the state ahead of the Assembly election, which is likely to be held in April-May next year.

Asked whether their joining the TMC was influenced by the chief minister's announcement, a few of the priests said no other political party had ever thought about their interests.

