Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition parties in Pak to hold countrywide protest to oust PM Khan

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif addressed the multi-party conference through a video link and said that the struggle of the Opposition parties was not against Khan but against those who brought an "inefficient" man to power. Sharif, 70, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, has been living in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-09-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 00:04 IST
Opposition parties in Pak to hold countrywide protest to oust PM Khan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's major Opposition parties on Sunday demanded "immediate" resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan as they launched an alliance to hold a countrywide protest movement to oust his government. A 26-point joint resolution was adopted by the All Parties Conference (APC) which was hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and attended by Pakistan Muslims League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) and several other parties.

At a joint press conference after the end of the multi-party meeting, JUI-F chief Mualana Fazl ur Rehman read out the resolution and said that the Opposition parties have agreed to launch an alliance named 'Pakistan Democratic Movement' to organise countrywide protest against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The resolution alleged that the Imran Khan government has been granted "fake stability by the same establishment" that interfered with the elections to bring the incumbent rulers to power.

It expressed "extreme concern" over the increasing interference of the establishment in internal affairs of the country and regarded it as a "danger to the nation's stability and institutions". The forum also demanded that elections be held again in a transparent manner and that electoral reforms should be passed in order to ensure free and fair polls.

It said the Opposition would not cooperate with the government in the legislative process. It said that protest would go ahead in phases. In the first phase, the Opposition parties will hold joint rallies in all four provinces in October. The second phase will begin in December during which the Opposition will hold big rallies across the country.

Finally, a "decisive" long march towards Islamabad would start in January next year to oust the government, it said. Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif addressed the multi-party conference through a video link and said that the struggle of the Opposition parties was not against Khan but against those who brought an "inefficient" man to power.

Sharif, 70, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, has been living in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment. On Friday, PPP chairman Zardari talked to him over phone and invited him to virtually attend the conference.

He staged a political comeback by criticising the country's powerful establishment for allegedly supporting Khan. "Our struggle is not against Imran Khan. Today, our struggle is against those who installed Imran Khan and who manipulated elections (of 2018) to bring an inefficient man like him into power and thus destroyed the country," he said.

He asked the powerful Army to stay away from politics and follow the Constitution and vision of the country's father 'Quaid-e-Azam' Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The powerful Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Before Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari also addressed the conference through a video-link and criticised the government which he said was using the tactics to suppress the Opposition.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

U.S. judge halts Commerce Department order to remove WeChat from app stores

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast opposition calls for protests to stop Ouattara's third term bid

Ivory Coasts main presidential election challenger and a group of opposition parties called on Sunday for a civil disobedience campaign to stop President Alassane Ouattaras bid for a third term on Oct 31.The election is seen as one of the b...

Cycling-Tour de France winds down with socially-distanced finale

The Tour de France drew to a low-key close on Sunday as riders in the worlds greatest cycling race paraded before a sparse Champs Elysees finish-line crowd depleted by social distancing.For the races 21st and final stage, coronavirus restri...

UN chief: No UN support for reimposing Iran sanctions now

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United Nations will not support reimposing sanctions on Iran as the United States is demanding until he gets a green light from the Security Council. The UN chief said in a letter to the council p...

BJP observes 'Bengal's Mother Tongue Day' in memory of Daribhit students

The BJP on Sunday observed what it called Bengals Mother Tongue Day in memory of two young men who were killed in a clash with the police over recruitment of teachers in Uttar Dinajpur district on this day in 2018. BJP state president Dilip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020