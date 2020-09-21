Left Menu
Nigeria: President Buhari commends election process in Edo State

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:05 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MBuhari)

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the election process which led to the victory of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki as the winner of the September 19, 2020 governorship poll in the state, according to a news report by Today.

Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 307,955 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 223,629 votes.

The president, according to a statement by one of his media aides, Malam Garba Shehu, congratulated Obaseki, and urged him to be magnanimous in victory.

The president in his reaction to the outcome of the election as announced by INEC said he was committed to free and fair polls.

He also said without the conduct of free and fair polls, the foundation of democracy would be weak and party politics would amount to nothing.

"My commitment to free and fair elections is firm because, without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak.

"I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

"Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don't count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with."

Buhari commended the people of Edo State, the political parties, candidates, and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly.

